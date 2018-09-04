Toyota US auto sales fall 2 percent in August

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 2 percent fall in U.S. auto sales in August, hurt by a slump in sales for its passenger cars.

The No.3 U.S. automaker said it sold 223,055 vehicles in August, compared with 227,625, a year earlier.

Last year, Hurricanes Harvey depressed August sales by 2 percent.

