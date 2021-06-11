Toyota will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, says exec

Toyota Motor Corp will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker's chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker's chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.

Masamichi Okada also said Japan's manufacturing technology - monozukuri - can expand options for contributing to carbon neutrality.

