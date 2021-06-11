Toyota will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, says exec

Toyota will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, says exec

Toyota Motor Corp will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker's chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Masamichi Okada also said Japan's manufacturing technology - monozukuri - can expand options for contributing to carbon neutrality.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

