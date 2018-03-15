Toys 'R' Us files to liquidate assets

Toys 'R' Us Inc, the iconic U.S. toy retailer, is liquidating all its U.S. stores after failing to find a buyer or reach a restructuring deal with creditors to push its indebted business out of bankruptcy, the company said on Thursday.

The company also said it is engaged in discussions with some interested parties for a deal that could combine up to 200 of its top performing U.S. stores with its Canadian operations.

(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)