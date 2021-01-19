Trade bodies issue joint statement to support fair hiring and employment practices

SINGAPORE: Nearly 30 trade associations and chambers have come together to issue a joint statement on Tuesday (Jan 19) pledging support for fair hiring and employment practices.



A press release from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), which coordinated the joint statement, said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented economic disruption for businesses and their workforce.



The statement calls on companies to "remain committed to recruiting candidates fairly based on merit and to developing their workforce”, said SBF.



The joint statement, made by 29 trade associations and chambers representing businesses of different sizes across various industries, is aligned with the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) and the Tripartite Guidelines for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TGFEP), SBF added.



The FCF, introduced in 2014, sets out requirements for all employers to consider Singaporeans fairly for all job opportunities, including job advertisements.



The trade bodies said in the statement that companies should build a diverse environment and be committed to fair hiring in compliance with the FCF and TAFEP guidelines.



Employers should aim to provide development opportunities to help their employees acquire relevant skills for their jobs and be considered for leadership roles. They should also facilitate the transfer of niche or business-critical skills to local employees to ensure business continuity and help develop local talent.



Employees were also urged to do their part by collaborating with employers to create positive workplace environments, and actively undertake development opportunities.



The joint statement comes as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged Singapore into its worst recession since independence. Amid a tough labour market, concerns have risen among local job seekers that they are not getting a fair deal when job hunting.

SBF chairman Lim Ming Yan said: “The Singapore business community plays a vital role in our economy in fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce.

“This joint statement underlines the importance for businesses to embrace fair hiring and employment practices and provides sustainable pathways to building a strong workforce for successful businesses in Singapore,” he added, while encouraging more trade bodies to come on board.