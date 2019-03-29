Trade optimism boosts Wall St; S&P 500 notches best quarter since 2009

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, the last trading day of the quarter, as the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks ended on a positive note and investors awaited inflation data.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended the final trading day of the first quarter on a strong note on Friday, and the S&P 500 registered its best quarterly gain since 2009, boosted by optimism over trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.22 points, or 0.82 percent, to 25,928.68, the S&P 500 gained 18.96 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,834.4, and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.16 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,729.32.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)