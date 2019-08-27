Trade talks between Europe, US will be difficult: Germany's Altmaier

Business

Trade talks between Europe, US will be difficult: Germany's Altmaier

Trade negotiations between the United States and Europe will be difficult but the global economic downturn increases the chances for the parties to reach a deal, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmeier speaks at an event in Washing
German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmeier speaks at an event hosted by the German Marshall Fund, in Washington, D.C., July 10, 2019. ÊREUTERS/Jonas Ekblom

Bookmark

BERLIN: Trade negotiations between the United States and Europe will be difficult but the global economic downturn increases the chances for the parties to reach a deal, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

"The talks which lie ahead will be difficult," Altmaier told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

"I was there (in the U.S.) in June and my impression is that, for the U.S. administration, reaching a solution is seen as more important than continuing the conflict," he added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark