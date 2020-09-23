Trading app Robinhood raises US$660 million in latest funding round

NEW YORK: Robinhood Markets, the financial technology startup credited with helping popularise trading among millennials, has increased its latest funding round from investors to US$660 million, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday (Sep 22).

The new fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced last month, when D1 Capital Partners invested US$200 million in the company, and will give Robinhood a US$11.7 billion valuation, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new cash is coming from new and existing investors in Robinhood, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital and D1 Capital Partners.

"We've raised an additional US$460 million in subsequent closings to our Series G to support our core product and customer experience and new offerings like cash management and recurring investments," the spokeswoman added.

The fundraising underscores investor appetite to back Robinhood as the company benefits from increased trading activity by retail traders during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Robinhood's latest fundraise will take the amount of capital it has raised from investors in 2020 to around US$1.25 billion, and the total amount of capital secured to more than US$2 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon PitchBook data.



Advertisement