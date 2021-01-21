Trading platform IG to buy US brokerage tastytrade for US$1 billion

Business

Trading platform IG to buy US brokerage tastytrade for US$1 billion

London-listed trading platform IG said it plans to buy online brokerage tastytrade for US$1 billion, as it ramps up its presence in the United States after a stellar year for the industry due to coronavirus-driven market volatility.

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bookmark

REUTERS: London-listed trading platform IG said it plans to buy online brokerage tastytrade for US$1 billion, as it ramps up its presence in the United States after a stellar year for the industry due to coronavirus-driven market volatility.

The deal consideration would be made through US$300 million in cash and the issuance of 61 million IG shares, the company said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark