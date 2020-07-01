Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage

Trading in German blue-chip index DAX and other exchanges across Europe resumed after nearly three hours of outage on Wednesday due to a "technical issue" at German electronic trading platform Xetra.

LONDON: Trading in German blue-chip index DAX and other exchanges across Europe resumed after nearly three hours of outage on Wednesday due to a "technical issue" at German electronic trading platform Xetra.

The interruption in the fully-electronic cash market trading system affected stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Vienna, Ljubljana, Prague, Budapest, Zagreb, Malta and Sofia as they use the Xetra T7 system, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.

The technical snag is a further blow to Deutsche Boerse, which saw one of its longest outages in April when the Frankfurt stock exchange was halted for more than four hours.

Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said after the April blackout that the stock exchange had taken precautions to avoid such a breakdown in the future.

Exchanges came back online around 0930 GMT, but the cause of the disruption in Xetra on Wednesday was not immediately clear. Deutsche Boerse spokesman Patrick Kalbhenn declined to comment.

The German stock exchange's cash markets generated a turnover of 159.8 billion euros (US$179.5 billion) in May.

The Austrian blue-chip index opened 0.1per cent higher at around 0930 GMT, more than two hours after the scheduled opening time, while Germany's DAX opened down 0.5per cent.

Some European bond and stocks futures affected by the Xetra issue also resumed trading.

(US$1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, additional reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)