Transparency needed to restore trust after 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

U.S. FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is key to restoring public trust in the agency and planemaker Boeing Co in the wake of fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a copy of his written testimony seen by Reuters.

Dickson will also tell lawmakers that the air transportation system remains safe despite COVID-19 health challenges, written testimony shows.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Truro, Massachusetts, Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)