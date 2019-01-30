Traton says will be a strong contributor toward VW's cashflow target

Business

Traton says will be a strong contributor toward VW's cashflow target

Volkswagen executive Andreas Renschler on Tuesday said the Traton trucks division will be a "strong contributor" toward parent company Volkswagen Group's 10 billion euro (US$11.4 billion) cashflow target for 2020.

FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen Truck &amp; Bus GmbH CEO Andreas Renschler attends a joint news conference
FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH CEO Andreas Renschler attends a joint news conference with Hino Motors President Yoshio Shimo (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen executive Andreas Renschler on Tuesday said the Traton trucks division will be a "strong contributor" toward parent company Volkswagen Group's 10 billion euro (US$11.4 billion) cashflow target for 2020.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark