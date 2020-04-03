Traton sees some order cancellations, can't rule out job cuts: WiWo

Volkswagen's Traton commercial truck unit has seen cancellations of orders due to the coronavirus outbreak but these are manageable, its chief told a German magazine in an article published on Friday.

WirtschaftsWoche also quoted Andreas Renschler as saying that he could not rule out significant job cuts.

