Travelex says first customer-facing systems restored

Travelex said the first of its customer-facing systems in Britain were up and running and a phased global restoration of systems is "firmly underway", days after hackers took hold of its systems, leading to a global blackout of its online services.

People walk past a branch of Travelex Currency Exchange in London
People walk past a branch of Travelex Currency Exchange in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

