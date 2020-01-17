Travelex says first customer-facing systems restored
Travelex said the first of its customer-facing systems in Britain were up and running and a phased global restoration of systems is "firmly underway", days after hackers took hold of its systems, leading to a global blackout of its online services.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)