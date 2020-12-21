Southeast Asia's largest travel app Traveloka aims to go public

JAKARTA: Traveloka, Southeast Asia's largest online travel app, said on Monday (Dec 21) it "was looking to go public soon" and was evaluating a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as a possible option.

“A SPAC is one of the options we are evaluating given we have been approached by a few SPACs," Traveloka president Henry Hendrawan said in a statement.

The eight-year-old Indonesian startup, which claims more than 60 million downloads and has expanded into financial services, announced in July it had raised US$250 million in its latest round.

Hendrawan told Reuters in an interview last year that Traveloka would consider a dual listing at home and in another centre such as the United States.