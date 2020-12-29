Treasury checks to individuals could start this week, senior official says

NEW YORK: The US Treasury Department is anticipating sending the first wave of US$600 stimulus checks to US individuals and households as early as this week, as previously planned, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

The Treasury would also send top-up payments to those who have already been issued checks if Congress increases the amount as President Donald Trump has demanded.

On Sunday, Trump signed a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and government spending package, passed the previous week, after threatening to block it unless lawmakers agreed to increase the payments to US$2,000.

