Treasury's Mnuchin, Fed's Powell to testify before Senate panel on Sept. 24 on coronavirus relief
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on coronavirus relief, the committee said in a statement on Monday.
