Treasury's Mnuchin, Fed's Powell to testify before Senate panel on Sept. 24 on coronavirus relief

Business

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on coronavirus relief, the committee said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifies before House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies before the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Trump administration's response to country's economic crisis, on the Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 1, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

