Treasury's Mnuchin sees positive US growth as China talks loom

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he did not see the threat of a recession as the Trump administration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China, adding that he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S. economy.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a working breakfast at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking on Fox Business Network, Mnuchin said U.S. officials still aimed to "get a good deal" with Beijing as talks prepare to get under way in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

