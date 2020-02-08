Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3per cent in 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 U.S. GDP growth to be less than 3per cent, partly due to problems at Boeing Co , which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.

WASHINGTON: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 U.S. GDP growth to be less than 3per cent, partly due to problems at Boeing Co , which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.

"I think our projections have been reduced because of Boeing and in other impacts, so it will be lower. I think we would have hit 3per cent but again, Boeing has had a big impact on our exports being the largest exporter," Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool)