Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn's expected to start in September: NHK

The trial of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of under-reporting his salary is expected to start in September, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

TOKYO: The trial of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of under-reporting his salary is expected to start in Tokyo in September, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Ghosn's first court appearance may be on May 23 as part of the preparations for the trial, NHK said, citing sources familiar with discussions between the prosecution and the defense.

Advertisement

Ghosn was released on US$9 million bail this month after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan by about US$82 million over nearly a decade.

Ghosn has said the charges are "meritless".

He was stripped of the role of Nissan chairman but remains a board member.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by David Dolan)

Advertisement