Trian Fund Management cut stakes in P&G and other big holdings in second quarter: filing

Trian Fund Management said on Friday that it sold stakes in three of its biggest holdings, including Procter & Gamble Company , in the second quarter for portfolio management reasons and to free up cash to make new investments.

BOSTON: Trian Fund Management said on Friday that it sold stakes in three of its biggest holdings, including Procter & Gamble Company , in the second quarter for portfolio management reasons and to free up cash to make new investments.

The firm held 10.8 million shares in P&G at the end of the second quarter, down 65per cent from the 31 million shares it owned at the end of the first quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trian made the sales in April and May and made them public at the time, assuring investors that it still supports the company's management and will continue to sit on its board.

"The reduction by Trian of its holdings in P&G was primarily the result of sales of shares held by a fund managed by Trian that has a multi-year lockup period that expires this year," the firm said, adding that it "continues to be a large shareholder of P&G."

P&G's stock price has climbed 19per cent in the last three months and is up 8.71per cent since January.

Trian also cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp , where it has owned shares for six years, by 54per cent to 4.4 million shares and reduced its investment in General Electric Co. by 7per cent to 59.3 million shares.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The filing did not show any new investments for the New York-based firm which is known for proposing operational fixes at its portfolio companies, often through white papers. The activist firm presents itself as a partner that can offer constructive advice rather than the corporate raider intent on breaking companies apart.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)