Tronc renames itself back to Tribune Publishing

Business

Tronc renames itself back to Tribune Publishing

Newspaper publisher Tronc Inc said on Thursday it will rename itself as Tribune Publishing Co, effective Oct. 9.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tronc Inc (TRNC.O), formerly Tribune Publishing Company is seen at TechFair
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tronc Inc (TRNC.O), formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is seen at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bookmark

REUTERS: Newspaper publisher Tronc Inc said on Thursday it will rename itself as Tribune Publishing Co, effective Oct. 9.

The company, which owns the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun, said it will trade under the new ticker TPCO starting Oct. 10.

Tribune Co spun off its newspaper assets in 2014 as Tribune Publishing, and in 2016 renamed itself as Tronc, short for "Tribune Online Content".

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark