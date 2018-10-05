Tronc renames itself back to Tribune Publishing

Newspaper publisher Tronc Inc said on Thursday it will rename itself as Tribune Publishing Co, effective Oct. 9.

The company, which owns the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun, said it will trade under the new ticker TPCO starting Oct. 10.

Tribune Co spun off its newspaper assets in 2014 as Tribune Publishing, and in 2016 renamed itself as Tronc, short for "Tribune Online Content".

