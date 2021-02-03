Truckmaker Volvo profit tops forecast

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, raised its forecasts for some of its main markets and rolled out a hefty shareholder payout.

STOCKHOLM: Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, raised its forecasts for some of its main markets and rolled out a hefty shareholder payout.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 10.93 billion Swedish crowns (US$1.30 billion) from 9.22 billion a year earlier, well above the 8.77 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)