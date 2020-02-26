Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of US-India trade deal: White House

Business

Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of US-India trade deal: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to "promptly" conclude ongoing trade talks that they hope can lead to the first phase of a bilateral U.S.-India trade deal, the White House said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and India&apos;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their joint ne
U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

"They (Trump and Modi) agreed to promptly conclude the ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become phase one of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral commercial relations", the White House said http://bit.ly/37YDP4q late on Tuesday, giving no details on what would be included in the deal.

The statement follows Trump's visit to India on Feb. 24-25.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

