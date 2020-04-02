Trump, oil CEOs to discuss aid, possible tariffs on Saudi oil: WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with oil executives on Friday to discuss potential aid to the industry, including possible tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a meeting of the coronavirus task force with pharmaceutical executives to discuss developing a coronavirus vaccine in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The meeting is to take place at the White House and will include Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp, the newspaper said in a report on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

Source: Reuters

