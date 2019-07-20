Trump: US treasury secretary had 'very good talk' with Chinese counterpart

President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had a very good talk with his Chinese counterpart.

The G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a working session during the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 17, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. and Chinese officials spoke by phone on Thursday as the world's two largest economies seek to end a yearlong trade war, with Mnuchin suggesting in-person talks could follow.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

