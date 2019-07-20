Trump: US treasury secretary had 'very good talk' with Chinese counterpart
President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had a very good talk with his Chinese counterpart.
U.S. and Chinese officials spoke by phone on Thursday as the world's two largest economies seek to end a yearlong trade war, with Mnuchin suggesting in-person talks could follow.
