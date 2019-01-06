Trump: weakness in China economy gives Beijing incentive for trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that trade talks with China were going very well and that weakness in the Chinese economy gave Beijing a reason to work toward a deal.

"I think that gives them a great incentive to negotiate," Trump told reporters at the White House.

U.S. negotiators are meeting with Chinese counterparts in Beijing to discuss a trade deal this week.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)