Trump, Abe to discuss trade after US aluminum, steel tariffs: White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss "reciprocal trade and investment ties" with Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe during a visit later this month, the White House said on Monday.

Japan, one of the United States' closest allies, has not been granted exemptions to the new U.S steel and aluminum tariffs. Abe will meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president's Florida resort, on April 17 and 18, the White House said, where they will also discuss North Korea.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)