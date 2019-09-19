Trump administration bars California from requiring cleaner cars

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said on Thursday (Seo 19) it is revoking California's authority to set its own auto tailpipe emissions standards and to require some zero-emission vehicles, a decision that will spark a massive legal battle over the future of US vehicles and the most populous state's regulatory role.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the decision will ensure nationwide rules that provide "much-needed regulatory certainty for the automotive industry." Currently, California's more stringent vehicle emissions rules are followed by a dozen other states that account for than 40 per cent of US vehicle sales.

The revocation will take effect 60 days after the formal publication in the coming days.

"No state has the authority to opt out of the nation's rules and no state has the right to impose its policies on everybody else in our whole country," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said at a press conference. "To do otherwise harms consumers and damages the American economy."

Revocation of California's ability to set its own standards is part of a multi-pronged battle by the Trump administration to counter the state's efforts to reshape the mix of vehicles driven by Americans. Chao added that the administration will also finalize its revisions to requirements for future fuel efficiency standards through 2026 in the coming weeks and they would be "reasonable," rolling back standards set under the preceding president, Barack Obama.

Transportation Department general counsel Steven Bradbury said the Trump administration hopes to get a quick legal ruling and is confident of its legal authority. "We can accelerate the timetable for getting a definitive final judgment from the courts," Bradbury said.

California officials also believe they will prevail in court, but legal experts say the process appears unlikely to be resolved before next year's presidential election.

The Obama-era rules called for a fleetwide fuel efficiency average of 46.7 miles (75km) per gallon by 2025, with average annual increases of about 5per cent, compared with 37 mpg by 2026 under the Trump administration's preferred option to freeze requirements.

In a joint statement with the EPA, the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is affirming that federal law preempts state and local regulation of vehicle fuel economy.

The EPA said it is withdrawing the Clean Air Act waiver granted to California in January 2013 for its tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions and zero emission vehicle regulations.

California reached an agreement with four automakers in July to adopt emissions standards stricter than the ones Trump has proposed but lower than Obama-era rules.

REGULATORY CERTAINTY, NOT LITIGATION

One of those automakers, Ford Motor, did not say if it backs withdrawing the waiver but reiterated its belief that "the best path forward is a negotiated settlement that offers a workable compromise. We need regulatory certainty, not litigation."

Trump on Wednesday characterized the planned step as a win for consumers, saying vehicles would be less expensive and safer under federal requirements.

Officials in California rejected those claims and vowed to fight any attempt by the federal government to restrict the state's ability to set its own standards on vehicle emissions and electric cars.

Calling it a "political vendetta," California Governor Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Mary Nichols, the state's top clean air regulator, said Trump's action would compromise public health and leave the US auto industry behind in the global race to build electric vehicles.

Automakers are caught in the middle.

While worried that California's electric vehicle mandates will be costly, global automakers have little choice but to develop battery electric cars and trucks because Europe and China are pushing ahead with rules requiring them.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Ford and others, declined on Wednesday to take a position on Trump's revocation of California's waiver.

