Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources

U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is considering adding China's retail giant Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of Chinese companies that are allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said.

