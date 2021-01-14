Trump administration shelves plans for investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu-sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said, providing a momentary reprieve to Beijing's top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington.

Senior officials in the administration had been considering plans to add the firms to a list of alleged Chinese military companies, which would have subjected them to a new U.S. investment ban.

But according to the people, who declined to be named so they could speak freely, pushback from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin put a freeze on the plans.

Treasury, State and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)