Trump administration wants to send taxpayers US$500 billion, US$50 billion in loans for airlines

Business

Trump administration wants to send taxpayers US$500 billion, US$50 billion in loans for airlines

The Trump administration on Wednesday asked Congress to approve US$500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers in two rounds that would start April 6 and US$50 billion in secured loans to U.S. airlines to address the financial impact of the coronavirus, according to a document seen by Reuters.

U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

REUTERS: The Trump administration on Wednesday asked Congress to approve US$500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers in two rounds that would start April 6 and US$50 billion in secured loans to U.S. airlines to address the financial impact of the coronavirus, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The payments would be tiered based on income and family size. They would be made in US$250 billion rounds starting April 6 and May 18, according to the document.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark