Trump appoints trade negotiator Lighthizer to oversee China talks: official

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to oversee a new round of trade talks with China aimed at defusing longstanding trade tensions and heading off a wider trade war, a White House official said on Monday.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on new tariffs during talks in Argentina on Saturday, launching talks to resolve issues of concern against a 90-day clock.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)