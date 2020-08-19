Trump calls Oracle a good company, says it could take over TikTok in the U.S

(This story from August 18 has been refiled to fix headline)

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Oracle Corp is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States, after he issued an order mandating its sale in 90 days.

The remarks came after Oracle joined some of the investors of TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, in pursuing a bid for the short-video app's operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Reuters reported.

