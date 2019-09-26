Trump doubts Pelosi will hold USMCA vote as Democrats push impeachment
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not know if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a vote on the new U.S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) after Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry against him.
While U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he is confident USMCA will come up for a vote and pass, Trump told him in front of reporters that he knows "these people" better, referring to Democrats.
Trump accused Pelosi of wasting her time on a manufactured crisis after she formally launched the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mary Milliken)