Trump doubts Pelosi will hold USMCA vote as Democrats push impeachment

NEW YORK: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not know if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a vote on the new U.S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) after Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry against him.

While U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he is confident USMCA will come up for a vote and pass, Trump told him in front of reporters that he knows "these people" better, referring to Democrats.

Trump accused Pelosi of wasting her time on a manufactured crisis after she formally launched the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mary Milliken)