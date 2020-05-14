Trump extends order on US telecom supply chain security until 2021

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended for another year an executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended for another year an executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

The order invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. Members of Congress said Trump’s 2019 order was squarely aimed at Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)