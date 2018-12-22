Trump has discussed firing US Federal Reserve chairman Powell: Bloomberg

TOKYO: US President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported on Saturday (Dec 22), citing sources.

Trump's frustration with the US central bank chief intensified after this week's interest rate increase and months of stock-market losses, the news agency said, citing four unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

The president has talked privately about firing Powell many times in the past few days, it said, citing two of the people.

White House spokesmen declined to comment, as did Federal Reserve spokeswoman Michelle Smith, Bloomberg reported.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday for the fourth time in 2018, and signalled "some further gradual" rate increases ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global financial markets, including Wall Street stocks, had been hoping for a more dovish policy outlook and sold off broadly.

The Dow had the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, while the Nasdaq sank into bear market territory.

Any attempt to fire Powell could be seen as undermining the central bank's independence from the administration.