India to purchase over US$3 billion defence equipment from US: Trump

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Feb 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Mandel NGAN)
NEW DELHI: India will buy defence equipment worth more than $3 billion from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday (Feb 25), the second day of his three-day visit to the South Asian nation.

The United States was working productively with Pakistan to counter terrorism on its soil, Trump said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in capital New Delhi.

New Delhi and Washington are yet to sign a trade deal, but the two countries would begin talks to strike a comprehensive agreement, Trump and Modi said.

Trump also said he discussed with Modi, whom he calls his "dear friend", the importance of a secure 5G telecoms network in India, ahead of a planned airwaves auction by the country.

The United States has banned Huawei, arguing the use of its kit creates the potential for espionage by China - a claim denied by Huawei and Beijing - but India, where telecoms companies have long used network gear from the Chinese firm, is yet to make a call.

Source: Reuters/nh

