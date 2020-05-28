Trump marks 100,000 US coronavirus deaths milestone on Twitter

Business

Trump marks 100,000 US coronavirus deaths milestone on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths in a Twitter post on Thursday, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Wa
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths in a Twitter post on Thursday, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" Trump said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark