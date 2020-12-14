Trump nominee takes seat at US telecom regulator

A senior Trump administration official who helped lead a regulatory effort seeking to rein in social media companies was sworn in to the five-member Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday.

The Senate voted 49-46 last week along party lines to confirm Nathan Simington, who has served at the Commerce Department, to the FCC. U.S. President Donald Trump has railed against social media companies and demanded repeal of a protection known as Section 230 that is part of a 1996 law.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai administered the oath of office to Simington on Monday.

