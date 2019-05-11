Trump orders tariff rises on remaining Chinese imports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 10) ordered a tariff hike on almost all remaining imports from China, less than 24 hours after Washington raised tariffs on about US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

"The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately US$300 billion," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

Details on the process for public notice and comment will be posted on the USTR website on Monday, ahead of a final decision on the new tariffs, Lighthizer said.

Just after midnight, Washington pulled the trigger on an increase in punitive duties on US$200 billion in Chinese imports, raising them to 25 per cent from 10 per cent. Beijing responded vowing to take the "necessary countermeasures".

Since last year, the United States and China have exchanged tariffs on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade, gutting US agricultural exports to China and weighing on both countries' manufacturing sectors.

The higher duty rates imposed on Friday will hit a vast array of Chinese-made electrical equipment, machinery, auto parts and furniture, and will apply to goods that left port after midnight Washington time (12pm Singapore time).

Lighthizer's announcement came as US and Chinese representatives, including Vice Premier Liu He, held two days of trade talks in Washington.

Trump tweeted on Friday that the talks, which he called "candid and constructive", would continue.