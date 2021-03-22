Trump plans social media return with his own platform: Adviser

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday (Mar 21).

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game".

Since leaving Washington and returning to his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida, the former president has kept a relatively low profile, largely relegated to issuing occasional news releases.

But Miller said Trump had been hard at work.

"There's been a lot of high-power meetings he's been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who've been coming in," Miller said. "There have been numerous companies."

He added: "This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He's going to bring millions and millions - tens of millions of people to this new platform."

Miller provided no further details, and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

Trump's provocative use of social media was a defining feature of his presidency, as he drew 88 million followers to Twitter and often used tweets to slam his critics or to announce personnel changes or significant policy shifts.

Twitter last week said it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence.

Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand.



Despite Trump's defeat in November by Democrat Joe Biden, he remains influential in the Republican Party and has not ruled out a third run for president in 2024.

