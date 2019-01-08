Trump renews dig at Fed, expresses longing for lower interest rates

President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed longing for the lower interest rates that the Federal Reserve put in place during the 2007-09 recession, saying he could boost the economy if the central bank brought interest rates to zero.

"Economic numbers looking REALLY good. Can you imagine if I had long term ZERO interest rates to play with like the past administration, rather than the rapidly raised normalized rates we have today. That would have been SO EASY! Still, markets up BIG since 2016 Election!" Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)