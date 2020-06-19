Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China.

"It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his top trade adviser.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

