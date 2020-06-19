Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China.

"It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China," Trump said on Twitter, referring to his top trade adviser.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)