Trump's tariff threat on Mexico slams Wall Street

U.S. stock indexes were set to tumble at open on Friday, hit by fears that President Donald Trump's shock threat of tariffs on Mexico could prove the trigger that pushes the world's largest economy into recession.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell on Friday after President Donald Trump's shock threat of tariffs on Mexico fueled fears that escalating trade wars could push the world's largest economy into recession.

Washington will impose a 5per cent tariff from June 10, which would then rise steadily to 25per cent until illegal immigration across the southern border was stopped, Trump tweeted late on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged his U.S. counterpart to back down.

"This comes at a time when companies have to be looking at alternatives to the Chinese supply chain. Many thought Mexico would be an alternative, but now that looks in jeopardy," said Cliff Hodge, director of investments at Cornerstone Wealth.

"The risk is that these tariffs, along with those imposed on China, push an already soft business cycle into a full-blown recession."

Wall Street's main indexes are down more than 6 in May, their worst performance this year, as investors fret over a protracted U.S.-China trade war and seek safety in government bonds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. Treasury yields fell to new multi-month lows, while the yield curve, as measured in the gap between three-month and 10-year bond yields, remained deeply inverted. An inversion in the yield curve is seen by some as an indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

The broader financial sector was under pressure, falling 1per cent, while bank stocks slipped 0.95per cent.

U.S. carmakers and manufacturers were among the worst hit. General Motors Co dropped 4.7per cent and Ford Motor Co 2.9per cent, pushing the consumer discretionary sector 1.26per cent lower.

At 12:38 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 267.64 points, or 1.06per cent, at 24,902.24, the S&P 500 was down 29.09 points, or 1.04per cent, at 2,759.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 88.42 points, or 1.17per cent, at 7,479.30.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Adding to the downbeat mood was Beijing's warning on Friday that it would unveil an unprecedented hit-list of "unreliable" foreign firms, as a slate of retaliatory tariffs on imported U.S. goods was set to kick in at midnight.

Tariff-sensitive industrials declined 1.25per cent, while FAANG stocks - Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc - fell between 1per cent and 2.6per cent.

Among the 11 major sectors, only the defensive real estate index was up 0.70per cent.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 15 months in April, but a cooling in spending pointed to a slowdown in economic growth that could keep inflation pressures moderate.

The report from the Commerce Department supported the Federal Reserve's contention that recent low inflation readings were transitory.

Among other stocks, Gap Inc tumbled 10.2per cent, the most among S&P 500 companies, after the apparel retailer cut its 2019 profit forecast.

Constellation Brands, which has substantial brewery operations in Mexico, slid 6per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 52 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 191 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)