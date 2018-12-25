Trump says: 'The only problem our economy has is the Fed'

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted America's independent central bank on Monday, describing the Federal Reserve as the only problem had by the country's economy.

"The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don't have a feel for the market," Trump said on Twitter. "The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can't score because he has no touch - he can't putt!"

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)