Trump says 'my biggest threat is the Fed'

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox Business News interview that "my biggest threat is the Fed," referring to the Federal Reserve.

In excerpts released before the interview with "Trish Regan Primetime" on Fox Business News airing on Tuesday, Trump said, "I put a couple of other people there I’m not so happy with too, but for the most part I’m very happy with people." The president has expressed his discontent with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)