Trump says 'unfair' FCC would not approve Sinclair-Tribune merger

Business

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was "sad and unfair" that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission would not approve the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's US$3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media .

The tower of Tribune Broadcasting Los Angeles affiliate KTLA 5 is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles
The tower of Tribune Broadcasting Los Angeles affiliate KTLA 5 is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

"Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!" he added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

