Trump says 'unfair' FCC would not approve Sinclair-Tribune merger

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was "sad and unfair" that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission would not approve the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's US$3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media .

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

"Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!" he added.

