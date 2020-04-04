Trump says Bank of America, others doing 'great job' on small-business loans

President Donald Trump hailed one of the country's largest banks, as well as many small lenders, for making small business emergency loans on the first day of a new U.S. coronavirus economic relief program.

U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing as Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

"Great job being done by Bank of America and many community banks throughout the country. Small businesses appreciate your work!" Trump wrote in a tweet

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

