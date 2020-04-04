Trump says Bank of America, others doing 'great job' on small-business loans

President Donald Trump hailed one of the country's largest banks, as well as many small lenders, for making small business emergency loans on the first day of a new U.S. coronavirus economic relief program.

"Great job being done by Bank of America and many community banks throughout the country. Small businesses appreciate your work!" Trump wrote in a tweet

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann)